Crews respond to refrigerator fire at Walgreens in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a report of a fire at Walgreens on Southport Supply Road at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the Southport Fire Department, the firefighters found smoke and fire inside the building.

The SFD says the fire was contained to a refrigerator unit. There were no injuries reported in relation to this incident.

Southport Fire Department crews respond to a fire in a Walgreens on May 11, 2023 (Southport Fire Department)

