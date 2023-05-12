Crews respond to refrigerator fire at Walgreens in Southport
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a report of a fire at Walgreens on Southport Supply Road at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.
According to the Southport Fire Department, the firefighters found smoke and fire inside the building.
The SFD says the fire was contained to a refrigerator unit. There were no injuries reported in relation to this incident.
