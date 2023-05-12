Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media of what appears to be a marked Concord police car passing a stopped school bus on Thursday.

The Concord Police Department told WBTV that it had identified the person in the car as Sergeant Matthew Willet and that it was a marked Concord police vehicle.

“The Concord Police Department has identified the employee, and an administrative investigation is underway, following the passing of a stopped Cabarrus County School bus by a marked Concord police vehicle.

The Department takes all complaints and allegations of misconduct seriously and is working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional evidence.”

In the video, a student is seen getting off the school bus as the police car goes by.

According to police, the incident happened outside of city limits, near the intersection of Odell School Road and Odell Corners Boulevard, and the traffic violation was reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirmed to WBTV Friday evening that it is now investigating the incident. According to Concord Police, they cited Willet for passing a stopped school bus.

The department, however, placed him on administrative duty pending the completion of an administrative investigation, they said in a release issued Monday.

“The video shared on social media shows a Concord Police Department vehicle breaking the law and endangering a child. The actions of this driver are something no one should do, especially not an officer who is held to a higher standard. As soon as we saw this video on Thursday night, May 11, we tried to speak with the child’s family to check on her, and were able to talk with her father the next morning. We also provided the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the agency with jurisdiction, with all the information they requested. Sergeant Matthew Willet has been cited by the NCSHP for passing a stopped school bus.

Additionally, the Department placed Sgt. Willet on administrative duty pending completion of the administrative investigation. The City’s administrative investigation process requires several steps that take time. We’re committed to accountability and ask our community to remain patient while we complete our investigation.”

