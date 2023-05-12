Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Concord officer cited after passing stopped school bus, investigation underway

The department said it has identified the person in the car.
The incident happened near the intersection of Odell School Road and Odell Corners Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media of what appears to be a marked Concord police car passing a stopped school bus on Thursday.

The Concord Police Department told WBTV that it had identified the person in the car as Sergeant Matthew Willet and that it was a marked Concord police vehicle.

“The Concord Police Department has identified the employee, and an administrative investigation is underway, following the passing of a stopped Cabarrus County School bus by a marked Concord police vehicle.

The Department takes all complaints and allegations of misconduct seriously and is working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional evidence.”

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media.

In the video, a student is seen getting off the school bus as the police car goes by.

According to police, the incident happened outside of city limits, near the intersection of Odell School Road and Odell Corners Boulevard, and the traffic violation was reported to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirmed to WBTV Friday evening that it is now investigating the incident. According to Concord Police, they cited Willet for passing a stopped school bus.

The department, however, placed him on administrative duty pending the completion of an administrative investigation, they said in a release issued Monday.

“The video shared on social media shows a Concord Police Department vehicle breaking the law and endangering a child. The actions of this driver are something no one should do, especially not an officer who is held to a higher standard. As soon as we saw this video on Thursday night, May 11, we tried to speak with the child’s family to check on her, and were able to talk with her father the next morning. We also provided the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the agency with jurisdiction, with all the information they requested. Sergeant Matthew Willet has been cited by the NCSHP for passing a stopped school bus.

Additionally, the Department placed Sgt. Willet on administrative duty pending completion of the administrative investigation. The City’s administrative investigation process requires several steps that take time. We’re committed to accountability and ask our community to remain patient while we complete our investigation.”

READ ALSO: Man arrested after nearly hitting children at Iredell County school bus stop

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Southport battled a house fire that began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday,...
Southport house fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 14, 2023
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, unsettled at times
Governor Cooper vetoes SB-20 regarding new abortion restrictions
Gov. Cooper vetoes abortion access bill
At least 100 people gathered on Folly Beach to remember Samantha Miller, including her husband,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Columbus County Sheriff's memorial
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Latest News

Widespread Panic returned to Wilmington to play three nights of music at Live Oak Bank Pavilion...
Widespread Panic returning to Live Oak Bank Pavilion in September
The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire.
SBI assisting with Greenville apartment fire investigation
Pender County school buses
Pender County Schools to host information sessions on proposed three-tiered bus routing system
49 Winchester is set to play a concert with Myron Elkins on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Greenfield...
49 Winchester and Myron Elkins to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Commissioners move forward with Project Grace; final plans to be completed in the summer