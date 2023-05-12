Senior Connect
City council to consider $7.2 million contract to build fire station in RiverLights

The fire station will be located on an approximately three-acre parcel along River Road across from the Marina Village commercial development.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction could begin soon on a new fire station in RiverLights.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council is expected to consider a resolution awarding a $7,223,697 contract to Samet Corporation of Greensboro to build the station and an ordinance for a supplemental appropriation of $3,062,000 for the project.

The property was donated to the city by the developer of RiverLights as part of its development agreement.

“As part of the development agreement, and to assist the City in its delivery of fire protection services, Newland dedicated and transferred a mutually acceptable property sufficient for a new multiple bay fire station,” City Manager Tony Caudle wrote in material prepared for the council. ”The new fire station will be approximately 12,700 SF and includes City space requirements for standard stations such as: three (3) truck bays; bunkrooms; kitchen and dining area; crew day room; locker/shower/restrooms; office/radio room; training room; exercise room; equipment wash down area; climate controlled storage rooms; other storage space; private vehicle parking space; vehicle wash down area; and electric generator space.”

If the supplemental appropriation and contract are approved, construction on the project is expected to begin within 60 days. The station is expected to take about a year to complete.

You can find the full council meeting agenda on the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

