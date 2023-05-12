Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cameron Art Museum to host free community day, celebrate opening of two new exhibits Saturday

The event will offer family activities, salsa dancing, Spanish-language tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., food trucks and dance lessons.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced that a free community day will be held on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate the opening of two new exhibits.

According to the announcement, the event will offer family activities, salsa dancing, Spanish-language tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., food trucks and dance lessons. Admission to the event and CAM will be free.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, located at 3201 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

Additionally, artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner will bring her Red Calaca Mobile Art Studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering art-making activities. More information on the mobile studio can be found here.

“Lugar de Encuentros/Place of Encounters” and “Traer a Luz/Bring to Light” are the two new exhibits coming to the museum.

“From film to installation art to paintings to photography, Lugar de Encuentros/Place of Encounters delves into the variety of migrant experiences, offering a space for connection, a chance to encounter another’s experience through art,” the release states. “Artists include Nico Amortegui, Cornelio Campos, Rodrigo Dorfman, Mario Marzan, Renzo Ortega, and Rosalia Torres-Weiner.”

Both exhibitions seek to elevate the work of Latinx artists in North Carolina.

“Traer a Luz/Bring to Light features photography from brother and sister Dayana and Diego Camposeco. Traer a Luz/Bring to Light explores the bonds of trust – between sister and brother, photographer and subject, family and community as well as light and darkness, life and death, work, and culture within the context of southern Latinx identity.”

For more information, please visit the Cameron Art Museum website.

The event will offer family activities, salsa dancing, Spanish-language tours at 11:30 a.m. and...
The event will offer family activities, salsa dancing, Spanish-language tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., food trucks and dance lessons.(Cameron Art Museum)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one of the vehicles was hit with enough force to knock it to the opposite side of...
Bus crashes into three parked vehicles after collision near 5th Ave and Wooster St
Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
Reserve at Forest Hills
Wilmington police: One injured after assault near Darlington Avenue
Football games at Whiteville High School won’t be the same without the Bellamy brothers there...
Coach, teammates mourn former Whiteville High School football players
Wanda Lakasha Wooten
Tabor City woman charged, accused of throwing corrosive acid on adult and juvenile

Latest News

600 Castle Street in Wilmington, North Carolina
Curated on Castle Vintage Market set for Saturday
The event will offer family activities, salsa dancing, Spanish-language tours at 11:30 a.m. and...
Cameron Art Museum to host free community day, celebrate opening of two new exhibits Saturday
University of North Carolina Wilmington students take part in 2022 commencement
UNCW commencement ceremonies to take place Friday and Saturday
Oakley, an approximately 1-2 year-old Cattle mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Oakley from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue