Cameron Art Museum to host free community day, celebrate opening of two new exhibits Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum announced that a free community day will be held on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate the opening of two new exhibits.

According to the announcement, the event will offer family activities, salsa dancing, Spanish-language tours at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., food trucks and dance lessons. Admission to the event and CAM will be free.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, located at 3201 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

Additionally, artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner will bring her Red Calaca Mobile Art Studio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering art-making activities. More information on the mobile studio can be found here.

“Lugar de Encuentros/Place of Encounters” and “Traer a Luz/Bring to Light” are the two new exhibits coming to the museum.

“From film to installation art to paintings to photography, Lugar de Encuentros/Place of Encounters delves into the variety of migrant experiences, offering a space for connection, a chance to encounter another’s experience through art,” the release states. “Artists include Nico Amortegui, Cornelio Campos, Rodrigo Dorfman, Mario Marzan, Renzo Ortega, and Rosalia Torres-Weiner.”

Both exhibitions seek to elevate the work of Latinx artists in North Carolina.

“Traer a Luz/Bring to Light features photography from brother and sister Dayana and Diego Camposeco. Traer a Luz/Bring to Light explores the bonds of trust – between sister and brother, photographer and subject, family and community as well as light and darkness, life and death, work, and culture within the context of southern Latinx identity.”

For more information, please visit the Cameron Art Museum website.

