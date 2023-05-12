Senior Connect
Brunswick County Board of Elections to host Election Expo Open House

Brunswick County Board of Elections
Brunswick County Board of Elections(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections is scheduled to hold its Election Expo Open House on Thursday, May 18.

“The event is open to the public and will feature a range of interactive exhibits, stations, and resources designed to educate voters on the registration process, logistics, voting options, and voting equipment. Visitors can expect to learn about Municipal elections and how to find out whether they are eligible to vote, where to find a sample ballot and what offices are up for re-election,” states an announcement from the board.

Two sessions will be held at the Commissioners Chambers in the David Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Drive NE in Bolivia: one from 1 to 3 p.m. and another from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to meet their local board of elections staff and participate in a mock election to gain hands-on experience with the voting process and equipment. The Elections Director will also be on hand to provide information and answer questions,” the announcement continues.

The event is free and open to the public, and you can learn more by contacting Sara LaVere at elections@brunswickcountync.gov or by visiting the county’s website.

