Annual WILMA Dash and Health Fest held at Wilmington Convention Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WILMA Magazine hosted held the 15th annual WILMA Dash and Health Fest on Thursday, May 11, Wilmington’s only all-female 5-K race.

Athletes, first-time runners and walkers gathered at the Wilmington Convention Center to begin the race at 6:30 p.m.

After the race, the women partook at the WILMA Dash Health Fest at the start and finish line inside the Convention Center’s Expo Hall.

The Health Fest included local health & wellness exhibitors, food, drinks and awards.

The race traveled through downtown Wilmington, where attendants saw views of the Battleship and the Riverfront.

Registration fees for the race went to NourishNC, a nonprofit that aims to “enhance children’s health and well-being by preventing the devastating consequences of child hunger.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.