Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Annual WILMA Dash and Health Fest held at Wilmington Convention Center

Annual WILMA Dash and Health Fest held at Wilmington Convention Center
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WILMA Magazine hosted held the 15th annual WILMA Dash and Health Fest on Thursday, May 11, Wilmington’s only all-female 5-K race.

Athletes, first-time runners and walkers gathered at the Wilmington Convention Center to begin the race at 6:30 p.m.

After the race, the women partook at the WILMA Dash Health Fest at the start and finish line inside the Convention Center’s Expo Hall.

The Health Fest included local health & wellness exhibitors, food, drinks and awards.

The race traveled through downtown Wilmington, where attendants saw views of the Battleship and the Riverfront.

Registration fees for the race went to NourishNC, a nonprofit that aims to “enhance children’s health and well-being by preventing the devastating consequences of child hunger.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released
Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
Football games at Whiteville High School won’t be the same without the Bellamy brothers there...
Coach, teammates mourn former Whiteville High School football players

Latest News

NC State Gen X study at the New Hanover County Health Department.
Wilmington woman shares results from NC State GenX Exposure Study
Rabies Vaccine
Pender County Health Department announces second rabies case in Rocky Point
The South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach
Work extended on South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach
Work extended on South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach