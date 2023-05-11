YMCA to provide free water safety lessons for International Water Safety Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is offering free swim and water safety lessons for children and adults to help prevent the risk of drowning on International Water Safety Day.

Per the YMCA, the lessons are open to the public, and pre-registration is required at the YMCA locations on 2710 Market St. in Wilmington or 417 E. Johnson in Clinton on May 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“As ‘America’s Swim Instructor,’ our YMCAs annually teach more than 750 children valuable water safety and swimming skills,” Shannon Berg, Executive Director of the Nir Family YMCA, said. “Now more than ever, it’s important to remind parents and caregivers that water safety needs to be top-of-mind as families start to return to their favorite summertime activities.”

You can learn more about YMCA’s events during National Water Safety Month here.

