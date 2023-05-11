Wilmington police: One injured after assault near Darlington Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently at the scene of an assault at the Reserve at Forest Hills apartment complex on Darlington Avenue.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, one person was injured and they were taken to the hospital by EMS.

WPD says one person appears to have been cut. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

No one is in custody at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

WECT has a crew at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.