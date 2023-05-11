Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington police: One injured after assault near Darlington Avenue

Wilmington police: One injured after assault near Darlington Avenue
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently at the scene of an assault at the Reserve at Forest Hills apartment complex on Darlington Avenue.

According to a spokesperson with WPD, one person was injured and they were taken to the hospital by EMS.

WPD says one person appears to have been cut. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

No one is in custody at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

WECT has a crew at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California

Latest News

Design plans for Project Grace.
‘It’s what our community deserves’: New Hanover Co. commissioner hopeful plans for Project Grace will move forward this year
Topsail Beach
Topsail Beach commissioners approve public nudity ordinance, pump the brakes on paid parking
Gov. Roy Cooper (D) hosts a roundtable at Cape Fear Community College.
Gov. Cooper urges New Hanover County lawmakers to uphold North Carolina’s current abortion law
Officials view damage to a dam in Boiling Spring Lakes
Boiling Spring Lakes Commissioners discuss ways to cut costs on dam restoration, awards contracts