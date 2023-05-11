Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington International Airport ranks third highest in U.S. for growth

(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport says a recent analysis found that it was the third fastest-growing airport in the nation for the first three quarters of 2023.

“During the period of January-September, all airlines are showing positive growth at ILM and seat growth in the market is +32 percent,” ILM said in a press release.

The airport notes that nine new nonstops were announced at ILM in 2022-2023 and that these contributed to making the airport third in the nation and first in the state.

“The increase in passengers and flights to and from ILM is a reflection of our community’s continued progress. Travelers see our county as a fun and vibrant place to visit, while businesses have realized the opportunity for economic success that our community offers,” said LeAnn Pierce, vice-chair of the county commission.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released
Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed to May 15

Latest News

U.S. 701 bridge outside of Elizabethtown
Traffic shift planned for U.S. 701 bridge near Elizabethtown
(File photo)
YMCA to provide free water safety lessons for International Water Safety Day
NCDHHS releases statement on FDA recommendations to expand eligibility for blood donations
Novant Health applies for certificates of need to obtain mobile MRI scanners