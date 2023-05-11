Wilmington International Airport ranks third highest in U.S. for growth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport says a recent analysis found that it was the third fastest-growing airport in the nation for the first three quarters of 2023.

“During the period of January-September, all airlines are showing positive growth at ILM and seat growth in the market is +32 percent,” ILM said in a press release.

The airport notes that nine new nonstops were announced at ILM in 2022-2023 and that these contributed to making the airport third in the nation and first in the state.

“The increase in passengers and flights to and from ILM is a reflection of our community’s continued progress. Travelers see our county as a fun and vibrant place to visit, while businesses have realized the opportunity for economic success that our community offers,” said LeAnn Pierce, vice-chair of the county commission.

