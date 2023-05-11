UNCW’s Phu Khine wins PGA Works Women’s Golf Individual Collegiate Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Phu Khine of UNC Wilmington won her second PGA Works Women’s Golf Individual Collegiate Championship on Wednesday, May 10, at the Shoal Creek Golf Club in Bessemer, Alabama. Khine shot scores of 75-70-73=218 to edge Charlotte’s Kaiyuree Moodley by one stroke in the 24-player field.

“I am so excited for Phu,” UNCW Head Coach Cindy Ho said in a university news release. “What a great performance and battle down the stretch today. A wonderful way to cap off her collegiate career at UNCW and we’re so proud of everything’s she’s accomplished. She’s been a leader on our team for so long. She’s overcome injuries the last two years and has worked so hard on her mental game so I’m thrilled for her this week.”

Khine, a graduate student from Yangon, Myanmar who previously won the PGA Works individual championship in 2021, shot even par from holes 13-17 in the final round to seal the victory. UNCW’s Hannah Altman was fifth in the women’s competition.

According to the PGA, the PGA Works Collegiate Championship was founded in 1986 to educate and inspire underserved and underrepresented Minority-Serving Institutions and student-athletes to pursue career opportunities in the business of golf.

