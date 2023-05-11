Senior Connect
UNCW commencement ceremonies to take place Friday and Saturday

University of North Carolina Wilmington students take part in 2022 commencement
University of North Carolina Wilmington students take part in 2022 commencement
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will hold four commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2023 on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13.

The ceremonies will take place in Trask Coliseum and be streamed online by the school. Over 14,000 tickets have been given to guests to watch 3,183 graduates be honored with their degrees.

UNCW provided the following schedule:

  • Friday, May 12, 2 p.m.
    • Cameron School of Business and Watson College of Education
    • Keynote: Wanda Coley ‘96, Vice President of Strategy for UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement
  • Friday, May 12, 6 p.m.
    • College of Health and Human Services
    • Keynote: Wanda Coley ‘96, Vice President of Strategy for UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement
  • Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.
    • College of Arts and Sciences (Sciences and Humanities)
    • Keynote: Linda B. Sayed ‘78, ‘85M, Certified Family Law Specialist, Partner Block, Crouch, Keeter, Behm & Sayed, LLP
  • Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m.
    • College of Health and Human Services
    • Keynote: Linda B. Sayed ‘78, ‘85M, Certified Family Law Specialist, Partner Block, Crouch, Keeter, Behm & Sayed, LLP

