Traffic shift planned for U.S. 701 bridge near Elizabethtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southbound traffic on U.S. 701 will be redirected to the old bridge near Elizabethtown on Thursday, May 11.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, crews needed to shore up the median pavement used for the crossover.

Weather permitting, the NCDOT plans to move southbound traffic back to the new bridge on Friday.

