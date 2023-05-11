Senior Connect
Traffic shift planned for U.S. 701 bridge near Elizabethtown

U.S. 701 bridge outside of Elizabethtown
U.S. 701 bridge outside of Elizabethtown(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southbound traffic on U.S. 701 will be redirected to the old bridge near Elizabethtown on Thursday, May 11.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, crews needed to shore up the median pavement used for the crossover.

Weather permitting, the NCDOT plans to move southbound traffic back to the new bridge on Friday.

