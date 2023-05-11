Senior Connect
Tabor City woman charged, accused of throwing corrosive acid on adult and juvenile

Wanda Lakasha Wooten
Wanda Lakasha Wooten(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the details surrounding the arrest of a Tabor City woman charged for allegedly throwing acid on two people.

According to arrest warrants, on Wednesday, May 10, 47-year-old Wanda Lakasha Wooten is accused of throwing corrosive acid on two victims, with one being described as a juvenile.

“Wanda Wooten intentionally threw the contents of a jar, possibly lye, on the victims,” states a representative with the sheriff’s office. “The juvenile was contacted with the substance on their eyes and face.”

The juvenile sustained severe burns to their face and eyes as a result, the other victim sustained severe burns to their body.

The two victims were transported by authorities to be air lifted.

Updates, including the status of the two victims, will be provided when more information becomes available. WECT has reached out to officials for a higher quality mugshot.

