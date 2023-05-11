Southport to host 75 artists at annual Plein Air Festival

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Plein Air Festival has announced that they are welcoming 75 artists from multiple states for this year’s events on May 18-20.

Last year’s festival was successful, so another day has been added to this year’s schedule, and registration for the entire three days is $75, while the weekend is $50. There will be no charge for only attending the Thursday festivities.

The festival is a non-juried event that is conferred by local judges, and winners will be registered in next year’s festival free of charge.

Interactive kid events in Franklin Square Park led by Perry Smith and staff from Turning Your Wheel of Wilmington will be held on Saturday. There will also be food trucks with seafood, hot dogs and ice cream.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, the park will host a wet paint sale, and at 5 p.m. the awards will be given to artists. Painters will retain all proceeds from any sale of their work during the sale, with no limit on capacity due to it being hosted in a bigger park this year.

Registration for the festival and more information can be found here.

