Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

PHOTO: 9 ‘critically endangered’ red wolf pups born at NC Zoo

The North Carolina Zoo announced that it has welcomed two litters of critically endangered red...
The North Carolina Zoo announced that it has welcomed two litters of critically endangered red wolf pups.(WNCN/North Carolina Zoo)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina Zoo announced that it has welcomed two litters of critically endangered red wolf pups.

In the first litter, the zoo said three pups were born to parents Marsh and Roan.

In the second litter, they said six pups were born to parents Denali and May.

Nine pups were born in total, according to the zoo.

Officials said both litters were born behind the scenes as part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

They said the red wolf is the most endangered Canid species in the world, living in the wild only in northeastern North Carolina.

The North Carolina Zoo shared a photo of some of the pups during their 24-hour checkup.

The North Carolina Zoo announced that it has welcomed two litters of critically endangered red...
The North Carolina Zoo announced that it has welcomed two litters of critically endangered red wolf pups.(WNCN/North Carolina Zoo)

During the checkup, officials said the pups were visually checked to ensure they’re healthy and hydrated.

They said each pup was weighed, sexed and identified by its white blaze chest patch.

The zoo’s vet staff will continue to check on the pups every two weeks to make sure they remain healthy, according to the zoo.

Welcome to the world, little pups!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released
Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed to May 15

Latest News

(MGN)
Novant Health offering scholarships for CNA certification at Sankofa
Rubber ducks taking part in the Coastal Duck Derby at Jungle Rapids
Eighth Annual Coastal Duck Derby to benefit Coastal Horizons
Wanda Lakasha Wooten
Tabor City woman charged, accused of throwing corrosive acid on adult and juvenile
A local company is researching AI technology to save the lives of people with opioid addiction.
Wilmington company receives $2.8M grant, studying AI treatment options for those suffering from opioid use disorder