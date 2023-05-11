Pender County Health Department announces second rabies case in Rocky Point

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Health Department confirmed a second case of rabies since March in the Rocky Point area as of May 11.

PCHD warns that rabies symptoms can occur from 2 weeks to 6 months after exposure and rabies has also been found in raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes in the county.

The Health Department advises residents the following to prevent exposure:

Do not feed or attract wildlife.

Do not attempt to handle a wild animal that appears to be sick or aggressive, call Animal Control at 910-259-1349 immediately.

Keep your pets in your yard or indoors and their rabies vaccinations current. A current vaccination is required by law. An unvaccinated pet that comes in contact with a rabid animal will be impounded and euthanized.

If your pet fights with a wild animal, call animal control. If the attacking wild animal is captured it will be tested for rabies and all dogs or cats that bite a person will be under observation for 10 days.

If your pet is bitten by a potentially rabid animal, use gloves to handle the pet, or cover the pet with a cloth or towel and take the pet to your veterinarian. Keep children away from the pet.

If you are bitten by a stray or wild animal, immediately wash the bite with soap and warm water for at least 15 minutes and contact your family doctor or go to the nearest emergency room. Some bites may require you to take an antibiotic, and all bites will require an updated Tetanus shot. Staff will then call Animal Control to have the incident investigated by an Animal Control Officer.

