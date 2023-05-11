Over $26,000 in Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants awarded to southeastern NC organizations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced on Thursday, May 11 that over $440,000 in grants have been awarded to nonprofits, libraries and schools across the state.

In southeastern North Carolina, $26,750 has been awarded to the following organizations:

Brunswick County

$2,750 to Seaside United Methodist Church in Sunset Beach

$8,000 to the Brunswick County Literacy Council in Supply

Columbus County

$6,000 to the Columbus County Literacy Council in Whiteville

New Hanover County

$10,000 to the Cape Fear Literacy Council in Wilmington

The grants awarded to N.C. are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s one-day donation of over $13 million across 47 states.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

