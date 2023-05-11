Novant Health offering scholarships for CNA certification at Sankofa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is now offering full scholarships for people pursuing a certified nursing assistant (CNA) certification through Sankofa Training and Wellness Institute.

“The scholarships will cover tuition for students attending the six-week, or 19-day, intensive curriculum and require students to successfully earn their certification and accept employment with Novant Health,” states an announcement from Sankofa.

The program is focused on education, training and job placement for African Americans and other minority talent in the medical industry.

“We are pleased to offer a limited number of scholarships to students to receive their training to become a certified nursing assistant,” said Amy Akers, chief nurse executive for Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “What’s so exciting about this program is that we are both helping individuals in our community advance their career opportunities while also building a new pipeline to support needed members of our care team at the hospital.”

Sankofa’s next CNA training program will begin on May 16, and you can learn more online.

