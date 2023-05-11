Novant Health applies for certificates of need to obtain mobile MRI scanners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is one of six applicants that have filed a certificate of need application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for mobile MRI scanners.

The applications were in response to the 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan for a need determination for three mobile MRI scanners statewide. A public hearing for the applicants will be held in conference room 104 of the Brown Building on Dorothea Dix Campus, 801 Biggs Drive in Raleigh on June 19 at 10 a.m.

Novant Health Inc. & Novant Health-Norfolk LLC have proposed two projects:

The acquirement of a mobile MRI scanner that would serve five host sites in eastern and central North Carolina. The project is estimated to cost $2.29 million and would be completed in October 2024.

The obtaining of a mobile MRI scanner that would serve three host sites in western North Carolina. The project is expected to cost $2.29 million and would be finished in October 2024.

EmergeOrtho P.A., Alliance Healthcare Services Inc., Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates, P.A., Pinnacle Health Services of North Carolina LLC, and Duke University Health System Inc. have also proposed projects in their areas.

Comments on any of the projects should be submitted as an attachment to this email or mailed to 2704 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-2704. The Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section will accept comments until May 31 at 5 p.m.

