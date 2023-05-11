Senior Connect
New Hanover County urges caution after bat tests positive for rabies

(File photo)
(File photo)(Forest Service NW / Twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is reminding the public to not engage with wildlife, especially if it is acting erratically or looks sick, following a positive rabies test earlier this week.

“A bat in New Hanover County tested positive for rabies by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health. The bat was reported to the New Hanover County Animal Services Unit as showing signs of illness or injury. The animal was captured and taken in for testing, confirming the presence of rabies in the bat,” states an announcement from the county.

If you see a wild animal showing signs of illness or aggression, move away and call the NHC Animal Services Unit at 910-798-7500.

“While we do not see rabies often in our community, we know that the threat is there as our local ecosystem has numerous mammals who could be potential carriers,” said Public Health Director Jon Campbell.

If you’re bitten, the county recommends thoroughly washing the wound as soon as you can to remove saliva and contacting the ASU.

“Postexposure medication for humans and re-vaccination of pets will likely be necessary as directed by medical professionals. Residents are encouraged to keep their pet’s vaccination records up to date as required by county ordinance and should work to keep the space around their homes free from materials, like food or garbage, that may attract wildlife. Lastly, never touch a dead animal with your bare hands,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more about rabies here.

