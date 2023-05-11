NCWorks, Novant Health to host career fair in New Hanover Co. next week

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County NCWorks and Novant Health are scheduled to host a career fair on Thursday, May 18.

According to the announcement, the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NHC NCWorks Career Center, located at 1994 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

At the event, Novant Health will be recruiting for professional to corporate positions.

All employment opportunities can be applied for on www.ncworks.gov

Job seekers can contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777 (Wilmington).

For more information about the event, contact Rhonda Royster at rroyster@capefearcog.org or 910-395-4553.

