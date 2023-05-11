Senior Connect
NCDHHS releases statement on FDA recommendations to expand eligibility for blood donations

(Vince Little / US Army)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The FDA has finalized recommendations to expand eligibility for gender-inclusive, individual risk-based questions to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV in blood donations.

With a national blood shortage looming over, the FDA is updating its procedures and will begin implementing the new recommendations by allowing organizations to revise their donor history forms and policies.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley, State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson and health officials from nine other states and the District of Columbia penned a letter in March 2022 for the FDA to lift the policy.

The group says that the specificity of HIV testing now available nearly eliminates the risk of the virus in the blood supply and that deferrals from blood donation should be based on risky behavior, not a person’s sexuality,

Kinsley and State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson released the following statement in response to the FDA’s recommendation:

We applaud the life-saving decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to change its outdated rules for blood donation, joining countries around the world in proposing a set of rules that defers donors for risky behaviors, not for who they are. This decision ends a discriminatory practice against gay men and now allows them to participate in one of the most selfless acts that individuals perform, coming together to save lives. Adopting these new recommendations is the best way to ensure we have a safe and robust supply of blood. Blood must be donated from another person and cannot be manufactured. Donations help accident victims, people with blood disorders and cancer patients. Each donation can contribute to saving up to three lives. This decision is especially welcome as blood donations continue to be low in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is a major step forward for ending the stigmatization of gay and bisexual men. We look forward to saving lives together.

You can read the full letter here.

