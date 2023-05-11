Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NCDHHS to continue distribution of COVID-19 tests, vaccines while supplies last as public health emergency ends

According to the NCDHHS, 17 million COVID-19 vaccines and 12.2 million at-home tests have been distributed throughout the state since 2020.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that federally funded COVID-19 vaccines and tests will continue to be distributed to uninsured individuals for free while supplies last.

The announcement was released as the U.S. public health emergency declaration ends today, May 11.

“The past three years were a testament to the strength, innovation and resilience of North Carolinians as we worked to protect one another from COVID-19,” said Kody H. Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. “COVID-19 is not the threat it used to be because of vaccines, testing and treatment, which remain important tools to reduce severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.”

According to the NCDHHS, 17 million COVID-19 vaccines and 12.2 million at-home tests have been distributed throughout the state since 2020.

“While the public health emergency has ended, COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment will remain free in North Carolina, regardless of insurance or immigration status, while supplies last. When supplies of federally purchased vaccines run out, they will be available like flu shots and other routine vaccinations, covered by Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance or out-of-pocket costs for the uninsured,” states the NCDHHS release.

For more information, please visit MySpot.nc.gov. To contact local health departments, visit the NCDHHS website.

Federal Test to Treat locations will continue to provide free treatment to underinsured and uninsured individuals, although there may be a fee for evaluation. For more information, please visit the NCDHHS website or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

“We are so grateful to all of the community partners, public health and health care workers and countless others for their commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic-despite the many challenges to ensure North Carolinians had the information, vaccines, tests, treatments and other resources that helped reduce the spread of disease, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths,” said State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released
The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed to May 15

Latest News

Phu Khine of UNCW poses for a photo with the Women’s Individual Championship trophy during the...
UNCW’s Phu Khine wins PGA Works Women’s Golf Individual Collegiate Championship
University of North Carolina Wilmington students take part in 2022 commencement
UNCW commencement ceremonies to take place Friday and Saturday
Wanda Lakasha Wooten is accused of throwing corrosive acid on two victims, with one being...
Tabor City woman charged, accused of throwing corrosive acid on adult and juvenile
Four people received minor injuries and an SUV received major damage. One person is being...
Bus and four other vehicles crash near 5th Ave and Wooster St in Wilmington