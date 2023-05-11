NCDHHS to continue distribution of COVID-19 tests, vaccines while supplies last as public health emergency ends

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that federally funded COVID-19 vaccines and tests will continue to be distributed to uninsured individuals for free while supplies last.

The announcement was released as the U.S. public health emergency declaration ends today, May 11.

“The past three years were a testament to the strength, innovation and resilience of North Carolinians as we worked to protect one another from COVID-19,” said Kody H. Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. “COVID-19 is not the threat it used to be because of vaccines, testing and treatment, which remain important tools to reduce severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.”

According to the NCDHHS, 17 million COVID-19 vaccines and 12.2 million at-home tests have been distributed throughout the state since 2020.

“While the public health emergency has ended, COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment will remain free in North Carolina, regardless of insurance or immigration status, while supplies last. When supplies of federally purchased vaccines run out, they will be available like flu shots and other routine vaccinations, covered by Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance or out-of-pocket costs for the uninsured,” states the NCDHHS release.

For more information, please visit MySpot.nc.gov. To contact local health departments, visit the NCDHHS website.

Federal Test to Treat locations will continue to provide free treatment to underinsured and uninsured individuals, although there may be a fee for evaluation. For more information, please visit the NCDHHS website or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

“We are so grateful to all of the community partners, public health and health care workers and countless others for their commitment throughout the COVID-19 pandemic-despite the many challenges to ensure North Carolinians had the information, vaccines, tests, treatments and other resources that helped reduce the spread of disease, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths,” said State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D.

