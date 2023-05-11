‘It’s what our community deserves’: New Hanover Co. commissioner hopeful plans for Project Grace will move forward this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans to build a new library and museum in Downtown Wilmington could have a new lease on life. Project Grace never got off the ground last year after it failed to get approval at the state level.

“I think we’re in the year five or possibly year six of trying to deal with it. It’s a good project and one that I’d really like to see get off the ground for the citizens,” New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple said. “It’s what our community deserves. And I think they’ll quickly reap the benefits of having this once it’s built.”

Zapple said this year he’s hopeful after years of this project failing to move forward.

“I liked the existing plans, but they found a way to cut several millions of dollars out of it. And I’ve asked the question repeatedly, what are we losing? Is there something that we are sure we wanted? and I’ve been assured and reassured as we’ve gone through it, that we will get the same museum that you know that we asked for.”

One notable change that Cape Fear Development is proposing: the cost for the entire project won’t go over about $60.5 million as opposed to the original $80 million plan.

But the developer’s vision doesn’t end there. Cape Fear Development is asking the county to sell the current library to them. There are plans to build a mixed-use development with some commercial and residential spaces.

“I see it as an investment into our economic growth,” Zapple said. “And you’ll see the kind of the aura effect or the splash effect of restaurants, you know, and other retail shops growing up around it as more people are attracted to the museum and the library and support services. I believe for a bullseye block area, everyone will benefit.”

While Zapple said he’s heard lots of positive feedback about the project, he said not everyone is as hopeful as he is.

“I think people are somewhat frustrated by you know, the delay. It comes up to the surface ready to go, and then it goes back down again,” Zapple said. “And I’m hopeful that those who are hesitant about it will embrace it as we see what this does for our community.”

Commissioners will hear the proposal during their meeting on Monday, May 15. If approved, the developer will need to work on a construction bid so that commissioners can make a final vote in July. If approved in July, the plans will go before the Local Government Commission for a vote in September.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.