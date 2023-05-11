First Alert Forecast: next up: a warmup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After cracking the 90s early in the week, Wilmington officially hit a cooler high of 81 Wednesday and your First Alert Forecast for Thursday offers temperatures similar to that. Loftier 80s are likely to redevelop across the Cape Fear Region toward and into Mother’s Day weekend and, as higher humidity levels also bleed back, a few stray showers and storms are conceivable. Overall, expect a lot of dry time, so keep your trip to the water intact - and remember your sunscreen!

