WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Eighth Annual Coastal Duck Derby to benefit Coastal Horizons is set to take place at Jungle Rapids on Friday, May 19.

You can adopt ducks online by making a donation.

Those ducks will then participate in the duck derby at the water park beginning at 5:30 p.m. One duck is $5, while a pack of six ducks is $25.

Proceeds will benefit Coastal Horizons’ crisis intervention services, including its youth shelter, transitional living program and rape crisis center.

You can learn more about the Coastal Duck Derby on its website.

