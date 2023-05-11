Senior Connect
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Local non-profit helps to improve lives of people with neurological disorders

By Frances Weller
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dick Marshall is doing what many people his age can’t. At 84, he works out with a trainer twice a week at the gym. It’s not his age that’s the challenge. It’s a condition called Multifocal Neuropathy which progressively weakens his muscles.

“I have a medical fitness certification,” Gillenwater says. “I work with a lot of people who have Parkinson’s--who’ve had strokes, MS, and other different types of neurological disorders.”

Gillenwater is the founder of a nonprofit agency called Brunswick County Wellness Center. She’s also the owner of Premier Fitness Studio. People with neurological disorders can come here to exercise regardless of their income level.

“We developed a nonprofit and have applied for grants and fundraising--those types of things so that we can actually offer scholarships for individuals who can’t afford it. And I work with area doctors’ offices and they will refer people to us to work on balance or to work on core training or to work on specific issues that they are dealing with related to their neurological disorder,” Gillenwater said.

Word has spread quickly about the non-profit in a community that sees its fair share of people with neurological disorders--especially Parkinson’s disease.

“Boxing for Parkinson’s--we actually started it with a class of about four people and did very individualized. Well by word of mouth, that class has grown and on Monday, we had 18 people in the class.”

Brunswick County Wellness Center also provides a comfortable space for people with neurological disorders.

“They support each other. They joke around with each other. You know good days and bad days they are here for each other which is wonderful.”

Dick Marshall knows the alternative if he doesn’t work out his muscles. He could easily say he can’t--but he knows he can.

“Nobody wants to sit in their chairs for the rest of their lives and not be able to do anything. They want to get out--they want to be able to play with grandkids--they want to go to the beach--they want to go for walks. My mission is to help people. If you want to be able to do those things, let’s figure out how we can make that happen.”

