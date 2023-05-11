Bus and four other vehicles crash near 5th Ave and Wooster St in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a Wave Transit bus and four other vehicles near 5th Avenue and Wooster Street in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, four people received minor injuries and an SUV received major damage. One person is being treated by EMS for more serious injuries.

Police say a utility pole was snapped in half, and Duke Energy crews are on the way to fix it.

According to the NCDOT’s DriveNC website, a lane is closed. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

WECT crews at the scene captured the following image of the crash. WARNING: The image may be unsettling for some viewers.

