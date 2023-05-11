‘The Bow Wow Luau & The Cat’s Meow’ raising money to support local animal rescue groups

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals plans to host its “The Bow Wow Luau & The Cat’s Meow” on Friday, May 19.

According to the announcement, the event, which will raise money to support the operations of local animal rescue groups, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Shell Island Resort, located at 2700 N Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach.

“Experience an evening of Authentic Cultural Polynesian Hula with tropical ocean breezes and Luau enjoyment performed by Hula Carolina. Begin your Island experience with an elegant Polynesian hula dancer greeting you with a flowered lei while the gentle sounds of the ukulele and Tahitian drums play,” states the announcement from Heidi’s Hope. “Enjoy Island style hors d’oeuvres as you bid on many wonderful auction items. You will be taken into a tropical Island adventure as Hula Carolina’s Luau show captures the Spirit of Aloha that embraces the soul and transforms you into a tropical paradise adventure!”

Those interested in attending the event can purchase tickets in advance online or at the following locations:

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, located at 1930 Eastwood Road Suite 108 in Wilmington;

Planet Fitness Kerr Avenue, located at 68A S. Kerr Ave. in Wilmington;

Planet Fitness Ogden Plaza, located at 6840 Market St. in Wilmington.

“Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals is a 501(c)3 organization committed to saving the lives of homeless dogs and cats and working towards a time when all dogs and cats have good homes. Our programs are aimed at the most vulnerable and those at risk of euthanasia,” the event announcement states.

Since the organization’s founding, The Bow Wow Luau & The Cat’s Meow has raised and donated over $70,000 to local animal rescue groups to save dogs and cats who are at risk of being euthanized.

