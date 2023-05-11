Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she gave birth to her son in a hospital bathroom and threw him away in a trash can.(Fevziie Ryman/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARTESIA, N.M. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she gave birth to her son in a hospital bathroom and threw him away in a trash can.

According to the Artesia Police Department, Alexee Trevizo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Police said they arrested Trevizo on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

The investigation began on Jan. 27 at about 2:30 a.m. in the emergency room at the Artesia General Hospital. Officers quickly responded to the hospital regarding the unattended death of a newborn baby.

According to KRQE, investigators found that Trevizo went to the emergency room for back pains and was told she was pregnant and in labor. While there, hospital staff said she locked herself in a bathroom where she gave birth to a baby boy, tied him up in a trash bag and hid him underneath other trash in the garbage can, police said.

Investigators said Trevizo left, and by the time the baby was found, he had died from lack of oxygen.

According to police, the baby’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator of New Mexico. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a homicide.

Police presented the case to the district attorney’s office on March 28. A criminal complaint was approved Wednesday, and police took Trevizo into custody.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released
The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed to May 15

Latest News

Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2 million exercise bikes in US
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Idaho prosecutors urge jurors to convict slain kids’ mom
President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies
Phu Khine of UNCW poses for a photo with the Women’s Individual Championship trophy during the...
UNCW’s Phu Khine wins PGA Works Women’s Golf Individual Collegiate Championship