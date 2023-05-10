Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A corporal with the Wilmington Police Department is currently on administrative leave, according to an employee file provided to WECT by WHQR.

According to Officer Robert Ferencak’s employee file, his status was changed to “administrative leave - suspension/investigation” on March 20, 2023. His current salary is $59,645.

Ferencak first began working as a police officer with the department in 2013.

WPD provided the following statement: “Our department does not comment on possible personnel matters.”

WPD violent crime detective Aricka Sidbury is also under administrative leave as of April 19.

Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
