Wilmington Fire Department to introduce new engine at roll-in ceremony

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold a roll-in ceremony on May 15
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department will hold a ceremony to introduce the new Engine 1 on Monday, May 15.

Per the WFD, the ceremony will be at Fire Headquarters at 801 Market St., beginning at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend the free event.

“The new engine is a 2023 Pierce Impel model that has been modified to allow for more effective and efficient firefighting operations, while also allowing for safer and more strategic maneuverability in the downtown area that it will serve. The engine company will carry 500 gallons of water and have a compliment of hose totaling over 3500 feet which will be supplied by a Waterous 1750 gallon per minute pump,” states an announcement from the WFD.

The new Engine Company 1 has a chrome fire bell on its front right bumper to signify the department’s over 125 years of being a career department.

“Key improvements include enhanced access to the hose loads that now are located at a height just over five feet which will enhance both the safety for deployment and tactical efficiency. Since this engine will be serving downtown Wilmington, high-rise hose bundles are strategically located on the exterior of the apparatus to initiate quick deployment for large multi-story buildings,” the announcement continues.

