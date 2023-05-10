Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

Latest News

The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed to May 15
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk, causing fatal 156-mph crash
The Sacramento Zoo said its the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.
‘Monumental success’: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at zoo
People walk at a previous Relay for Life
American Cancer Society to host Relay for Life fundraiser
A bullet hit a baseball field during a youth game in California.
Video shows bullet hit baseball field during youth league game