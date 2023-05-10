Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two former star players for Whiteville High School football team among victims of weekend shooting

Whiteville High School
Whiteville High School(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two of three people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Whiteville were former star players for the Whiteville High School football team.

They were also brothers.

Tylek Bellamy and Nikolus Bellamy were among four people who were shot at a house on Elizabeth Street in Whiteville Sunday.

Detectives are working to contact the family of the third deceased victim, so their name has not been released as of this time.

The fourth victim is recovering in the hospital.

According to their family, Tylek, 19, was a defensive back and running back for the Whiteville High School Wolfpack. He previously attended St. Andrews University in Laurinburg.

Nikolus, 20, was a wide receiver for the Whiteville Wolfpack. He previously attended North Carolina Central University in Durham before his death. Both brothers left college and acquired jobs in the area.

Their pastor described the brothers as well-liked and well-loved.

“They were very respectful and had manners,” said Tracey Troy, pastor at Victory In Jesus Ministries.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback

Latest News

The subject was driving a black Dodge Ram with a toolbox towards the rear of the bed, although...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public assistance in identifying subject in identity theft case
Gov. Cooper to visit New Hanover County, host roundtable to address abortion access bill
Unborn baby dead, 3 injured after gunshots fired into car on I-95 in Cumberland County, deputies say
Cape Fear Community Land Trust hosts wall raising to grow affordable housing in NHC