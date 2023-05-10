Two former star players for Whiteville High School football team among victims of weekend shooting

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two of three people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Whiteville were former star players for the Whiteville High School football team.

They were also brothers.

Tylek Bellamy and Nikolus Bellamy were among four people who were shot at a house on Elizabeth Street in Whiteville Sunday.

Detectives are working to contact the family of the third deceased victim, so their name has not been released as of this time.

The fourth victim is recovering in the hospital.

According to their family, Tylek, 19, was a defensive back and running back for the Whiteville High School Wolfpack. He previously attended St. Andrews University in Laurinburg.

Nikolus, 20, was a wide receiver for the Whiteville Wolfpack. He previously attended North Carolina Central University in Durham before his death. Both brothers left college and acquired jobs in the area.

Their pastor described the brothers as well-liked and well-loved.

“They were very respectful and had manners,” said Tracey Troy, pastor at Victory In Jesus Ministries.

