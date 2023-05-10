Senior Connect
Topsail Beach commissioners to revisit proposed balloon rules, public nudity ordinance

Topsail Beach
Topsail Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail Beach commissioners are set to discuss creating rules on releasing balloons and a proposed public nudity ordinance at their meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

After a request from Debbie Wilson with the Environmental Conservancy of Topsail, town staff presented an ordinance prohibiting the release of balloons in town at the commissioners meeting on March 8.

“Commissioners discussed the proposed ordinance and felt the proposed fine was too high and had concerns about enforcement and visitors being unaware of the ordinance. Ultimately, the Board directed Staff to work with North Topsail Beach and Surf City to develop a draft ordinance that is cohesive among the three Towns on the Island,” states the meeting agenda.

Surf City voted to adopt an ordinance on April 21, and Topsail Beach has adapted this ordinance for consideration by the board. People who release balloons inflated with liquid, air or gas within town limits, waters or the beach front would face a $250 civil penalty. This would exclude balloons released inside of a building that don’t reach the open air, hot air balloons recovered after launching and weather or science balloons.

The public nudity ordinance proposal has been continued from a discussion at the April 12 meeting.

“The Town has received numerous complaints and correspondence indicating the sensibilities of numerous persons while enjoying public places within the Town municipal limits were and are offended by persons have appeared nude in public places within the Town municipal limits,” the proposal states.

The ordinance would restrict women over a certain age from showing their breasts “with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the top of the areola surrounding the nipple.” The exact age or phrasing on that section is yet to be decided.

These rules wouldn’t apply to women breastfeeding their children. It would also restrict the showing of men’s or women’s genitals with a less than fully opaque covering, and the showing of covered men’s genitals in “a discernibly turgid state.”

The penalty would be a civil misdemeanor with an administrative charge of $1,000.

You can find the full agenda on the town’s website.

