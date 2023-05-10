Senior Connect
Temporary water service interruption in Whiteville to occur Monday

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixy.org)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police Department has posted a temporary water service interruption that will occur on Monday, May 15.

The outage will affect areas from the Hay Street and US 701 intersection to Talbot Street as well as Hay Street to South Madison Street.

Services may be discontinued starting at 9 p.m. and should be restored by 11 p.m.

