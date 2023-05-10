Temporary water service interruption in Whiteville to occur Monday

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police Department has posted a temporary water service interruption that will occur on Monday, May 15.

The outage will affect areas from the Hay Street and US 701 intersection to Talbot Street as well as Hay Street to South Madison Street.

Services may be discontinued starting at 9 p.m. and should be restored by 11 p.m.

