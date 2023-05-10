Senior Connect
Southport business pays tribute to late employee with donation to St. Jude

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Mad River Designs in Southport presented a check to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of late sales associate Maureen Panko on Wednesday.

A jewelry designer created special necklaces in Panko’s memory, and those necklaces were sold to raise money for donations.

Panko’s husband says it’s an effort he’s grateful for.

“I appreciate everything that has been done and especially for Saint Jude. That was one of her key donations to go to Saint Jude. We also sold a lot of her clothes ... and we also donated close to $5,600 just for the clothes along with the necklaces. It’s been a lot of things that she would’ve wanted, and we’re happy to do that for them,” said Maureen’s husband Bob Panko.

Altogether, the business was able to donate more than $11,500 to Saint Jude.

