Sheriff’s Office: Plastic Orbeez gun leads to lockdown at Hoggard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A plastic Orbeez gun led to a lockdown at Hoggard High School Wednesday morning.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the school’s administration got information that a student possibly had a gun.
When the student was confronted, he fled and the school was put on lockdown.
Once the sheriff’s office determined it was a toy gun, the lockdown was lifted.
