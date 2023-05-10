Sheriff’s Office: Plastic Orbeez gun leads to lockdown at Hoggard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A plastic Orbeez gun led to a lockdown at Hoggard High School Wednesday morning.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the school’s administration got information that a student possibly had a gun.

When the student was confronted, he fled and the school was put on lockdown.

Once the sheriff’s office determined it was a toy gun, the lockdown was lifted.

