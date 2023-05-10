Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank Pavilion, has been postponed.

A post on Live Oak Bank Pavilion Facebook page did not give a reason for the postponement.

“ATTENTION: The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington today – Wednesday, May 10 – has been postponed and we are doing our best to reschedule the date,” the post states. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.