Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed

The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank...
The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank Pavilion, has been postponed.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank Pavilion, has been postponed.

A post on Live Oak Bank Pavilion Facebook page did not give a reason for the postponement.

“ATTENTION: The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington today – Wednesday, May 10 – has been postponed and we are doing our best to reschedule the date,” the post states. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
The governor is scheduled to visit New Hanover County on Wednesday, May 10.
Gov. Cooper to visit New Hanover County, host roundtable to address abortion access bill
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house will be approximately 1289 square feet. It is expected to...
Cape Fear Community Land Trust hosts wall raising to grow affordable housing in NHC
Tylek Bellamy and Nikolus Bellamy were among four people who were shot at a house on Elizabeth...
Two former star players for Whiteville High School football team among victims of weekend shooting