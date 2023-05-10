Senior Connect
Pender County Humane Society seeking volunteers for board of directors

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society is looking for volunteer leaders to join its board of directors.

Applications are being taken now, and interviews will take place in June and July.

“Board members are actively involved in organizational governance, and are strongly encouraged to attend monthly board meetings, participate in at least one board committee, make a personal financial contribution, participate in community and fundraising events, and manage donor or community partner relationships. Board members act to oversee the activities of the Staff at the Shelter and the For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store, both located in Burgaw, NC. Board members must also be paid members of Pender County Humane Society. Currently, Annual membership dues are $50/year,” states an announcement from the society.

In particular, the group says its looking for candidates with experience in finance, accounting, human resources, retail sales, marketing and social media expertise.

“In addition, volunteers are encouraged to meet all Staff members at the Shelter and the For Our Furry Friends Thrift Store, to familiarize themselves with the operation of both entities. The Board is also encouraged to connect with local business and political leaders, foundations, organized labor, and cultural organizations,” the announcement continues.

Applications will be accepted until June 30. You can request an application and learn more by emailing the society’s president at johnv115@outlook.com with “PROSPECTIVE BOARD MEMBER” in the subject line.

