Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sheriff’s Office helps relocate nearly 10-foot alligator from Wilmington apartment complex

Deputies responded to the apartments, located at 6110 Riverwoods Drive in Wilmington, and found...
Deputies responded to the apartments, located at 6110 Riverwoods Drive in Wilmington, and found an approximately 10-foot alligator near the clubhouse.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office released details concerning its response to a recent call about an alligator from a resident at Willow Glen apartments.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the apartments, located at 6110 Riverwoods Drive in Wilmington, and found an approximately 10-foot alligator near the clubhouse.

“Deputies at the scene called #Wildlife and brought a trailer to relocate it,” states the release from the NHCSO.

NHCSO Deputy Gerace is credited for assisting the most in wrangling the alligator. Deputies Curylo and Brothers also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

Latest News

Celebrating thousands of tourism and hospitality employees during National Travel and Tourism Week
Robert Ferencak, a police corporal with the Wilmington Police Department
Wilmington Police Department corporal on administrative leave
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released
In 2021 visitors spent more than $79 million per day in the state.
Celebrating thousands of tourism and hospitality employees during National Travel and Tourism Week