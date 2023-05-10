Sheriff’s Office helps relocate nearly 10-foot alligator from Wilmington apartment complex

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office released details concerning its response to a recent call about an alligator from a resident at Willow Glen apartments.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the apartments, located at 6110 Riverwoods Drive in Wilmington, and found an approximately 10-foot alligator near the clubhouse.

“Deputies at the scene called #Wildlife and brought a trailer to relocate it,” states the release from the NHCSO.

NHCSO Deputy Gerace is credited for assisting the most in wrangling the alligator. Deputies Curylo and Brothers also assisted at the scene.

