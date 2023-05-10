New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public assistance in identifying subject in identity theft case

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 10 that they are searching for a subject in relation to an identity theft and false pretense case.

According to the announcement, the crime took place on Monday, February 6, at 519 Sea Castle Ct.

Authorities ask that anyone who can identify the individual contact Detective D. Guidi at (910) 798-4284. Those who would like to remain anonymous can submit an online tip here by using the case number 2023-0.

The subject was driving a black Dodge Ram with a toolbox towards the rear of the bed, although an image of the truck is not available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.