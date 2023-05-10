New development agreement for ‘Project Grace’ to be presented to New Hanover Co. commissioners

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced on Wednesday, May 10, that a new development agreement for “Project Grace” will be presented to the NHC Board of Commissioners at its meeting on Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will take place in room 301 at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, located at 24 N 3rd St. in Wilmington. A public hearing will be held during the meeting for residents to share feedback. The meeting will also be available on NHCTV (Spectrum Cable channel 13), on NHCTV.com and the county’s YouTube page.

“The plan for the project, commonly referred to as Project Grace, will use a public-private partnership model and is designed to create a cultural hub with a modern and efficient Downtown Library and Cape Fear Museum facility, along with improvements to the current parking deck located on the block and new mixed-use residential and commercial development,” states the announcement from the county.

Plans eye the county-owned block in Wilmington bounded by Chestnut, Grace, 2nd and N 3rd streets.

“The new agreement is with Cape Fear Development, who approached the county in the fall of 2022 expressing interest in exploring the project, following the previous agreement for the project not receiving financial approval. Over the past six months, Cape Fear Development has conducted in-depth research, community engagement, and project evaluation to determine the merits of the development and decide whether to move forward in partnership with the county,” the announcement continues. “At the end of March, Cape Fear Development presented their findings to the Board of Commissioners at an agenda review meeting, including several potential cost savings for the project. At that time, Commissioners agreed to move forward toward a development agreement with Cape Fear Development and for staff to negotiate the terms of the agreement.”

The new agreement will use the same architectural design for the library and museum that was part of the previous agreement. Additionally, the new agreement outlines the following key terms:

“The cost to the county for the new museum and library, parking deck improvements, and development fee is not to exceed $60,524,860.

Cape Fear Development will undergo a competitive rebid process for the project, utilizing three subcontractors for each trade and New Hanover County will engage a third-party construction consultant, who will provide an independent review of the work generated. A construction manager at risk model will be used, to ensure the project can be delivered at or under budget.

Once the new museum and library facility and parking deck improvements are substantially complete, the county will sell the south parcel of the property to Cape Fear Development for mixed-use private development.

Cape Fear Development has committed to pay no less than $3.5 million for the south parcel property. Two appraisals will also be conducted for the property, and Cape Fear Development will pay the higher of the two appraisals if it is more than $3.5 million.

Within 24 months of the land sale, Cape Fear Development will begin construction of a mixed-use development, which may include a combination of commercial and residential space, on the south parcel (where the existing library is located). The private investment will be the greater of $30,125,838 or 25 percent of the cost of construction and renovation of the entire project.

The existing parking deck, once improved, will be shared between the county and Cape Fear Development on mutually agreed-upon terms.”

If the development agreement is approved at the May 15 meeting, then staff will need to finalize design plans and Cape Fear Development will need to put the construction project out for bid. Following this, the revised development agreement, which will include the results of the bid process with final financial data, will be presented to the county board for approval in July.

“If approved at that time [July], the county would submit the final financial arrangement to the Local Government Commission for review and approval at its September meeting. Construction on the library and museum facility would then begin shortly after, if approved to move forward.”

