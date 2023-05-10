Local filming impacted by TV, film writers’ strike

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday, May 2, saw TV and film writers begin the first Hollywood strike in 15 years.

About a week later, the City of Wilmington announced on Wednesday, May 10, that upcoming plans to film within the city have been withdrawn due to the strike.

Three days of filming for “Untitled J&L Project” have been withdrawn at this time. One day of filming for the project, scheduled for Friday, May 12, and a day of filming for “Podcast Commercial” on Tuesday, May 16, have not been affected by the strike.

In March, an untitled STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson was set to begin filming in Wilmington.

Updates will be provided as the strike continues.

