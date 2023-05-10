Senior Connect
Local filming impacted by TV, film writers’ strike

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday, May 2, saw TV and film writers begin the first Hollywood strike in 15 years.

Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture...

About a week later, the City of Wilmington announced on Wednesday, May 10, that upcoming plans to film within the city have been withdrawn due to the strike.

Three days of filming for “Untitled J&L Project” have been withdrawn at this time. One day of filming for the project, scheduled for Friday, May 12, and a day of filming for “Podcast Commercial” on Tuesday, May 16, have not been affected by the strike.

UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
As the number of cars on Wilmington roadways has increased, so has the need to upgrade...

In March, an untitled STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson was set to begin filming in Wilmington.

Updates will be provided as the strike continues.

