Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in a fatal shooting in Whiteville over the weekend.

The suspect, Keanan Devon Young, 24, of Lumberton, was one of three people found dead at a home on Elizabeth Street on May 7.

Tylek Bellamy and Nikolus Bellamy, who are brothers, also were killed in the shooting.

A fourth person is recovering in the hospital.

