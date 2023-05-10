Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to take advisor role with NBA

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Legendary Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been named Special Adviser to Basketball Operations for the NBA.

“In his new role, Krzyzewski will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game. He will begin in this consulting capacity by attending a meeting of NBA general managers next week in Chicago,” states a release from the NBA.

Coach Krzyzewski is the all-time wins leader in NCAA Division I men’s basketball and a six-time gold medalist of the USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game,” said Krzyzewski. “Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

He will begin his new role next week.

