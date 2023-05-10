Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to take advisor role with NBA

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Legendary Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski has been named Special Adviser to Basketball Operations for the NBA.

“In his new role, Krzyzewski will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game. He will begin in this consulting capacity by attending a meeting of NBA general managers next week in Chicago,” states a release from the NBA.

Coach Krzyzewski is the all-time wins leader in NCAA Division I men’s basketball and a six-time gold medalist of the USA Basketball Men’s Senior National Team.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game,” said Krzyzewski. “Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

He will begin his new role next week.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

Latest News

The UNCW track and field teams are headed to the CAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
UNCW track & field teams head to CAA championship meets
The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame logo
Golf tournament, banquet planned for Greater Wilmington Sports Hall Of Fame weekend
Get Fit with 6: May challenge
Get Fit with 6: May challenge
No equipment will be needed, instead we will use our own body weight for three exercises you...
Get Fit with 6: May challenge