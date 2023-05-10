Senior Connect
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds

Jessica Emmans
Jessica Emmans(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman has been charged with stealing the deed to a home in Brunswick County and filing it with the register of deeds, according to an arrest warrant.

Jessica M. Emmans, 36-year-old with an address in Oviedo, FL, was charged with obtaining property false pretenses >=$100,000, felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. The warrant was issued on Tuesday, May 9.

Per the arrest warrant, Emmans is accused of stealing the deed to the property and survey documents from the owner of a home on Old River Road near Supply. The warrant claims that she then fraudulently filed the deed with the register of deeds and obtained a N.C. General Warranty Deed transferring the property to her while knowing that she wasn’t entitled to the property.

She was arrested and is currently being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

