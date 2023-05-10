Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: briefly cooler breezes, Mom’s Day warmup

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A cold front has passed and cooler, fresh breezes and clearer, dry skies will grace the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and Wednesday night. Your First Alert Forecast features temperatures cresting in the seasonable upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday afternoon before falling to the crisp 50s to around 60 in the night. Warmer conditions appear likely to reemerge by Mother’s Day weekend.

Wilmington Airport recorded no rain with some scattered, late Tuesday storms, but many places got a good drink and a brief bout of hail even pinged a corridor from Porters Neck to Hampstead. Wilmington officially carries a month-to-date rain deficit of 1.1 inches and a year-to-date deficit of 0.7 inches, which is tolerable for now, but moisture will need to ramp back up after mid-month lest drought reappear.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

