Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

DMV rolls out new online tool to improve customer service wait times

North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state Division of Motor Vehicles has announced new technology to provide improvements in customer service.

Residents can now check on the NCDMV office locations page here to see the current average wait time at every license office in the state. Customers can hover over the icon marking each office and a box will show the current walk-in wait time.

The wait time is defined as the current average length of time from check-in until the customer is called to the workstation for service.

“I’m very excited about this new tool that will show customers the walk-in wait time at driver’s license offices so they can make an informed decision on which office to go to, or whether to try again another day,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “This tool will be most useful in the afternoon when our 115 driver’s license offices are serving walk-ins only.”

Driver’s license offices take in walk-in customers after noon. To schedule an appointment in the morning 90 days in advance, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

Latest News

Jessica Emmans
Florida woman charged with stealing deed to Brunswick Co. home, filing it with register of deeds
The Wilmington Fire Department will hold a roll-in ceremony on May 15
Wilmington Fire Department to introduce new engine at roll-in ceremony
Topsail Beach
Topsail Beach commissioners to revisit proposed balloon rules, public nudity ordinance
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man it says is the suspect in...
Identity of suspect in Whiteville homicide released