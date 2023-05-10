DMV rolls out new online tool to improve customer service wait times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state Division of Motor Vehicles has announced new technology to provide improvements in customer service.

Residents can now check on the NCDMV office locations page here to see the current average wait time at every license office in the state. Customers can hover over the icon marking each office and a box will show the current walk-in wait time.

The wait time is defined as the current average length of time from check-in until the customer is called to the workstation for service.

“I’m very excited about this new tool that will show customers the walk-in wait time at driver’s license offices so they can make an informed decision on which office to go to, or whether to try again another day,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “This tool will be most useful in the afternoon when our 115 driver’s license offices are serving walk-ins only.”

Driver’s license offices take in walk-in customers after noon. To schedule an appointment in the morning 90 days in advance, visit here.

