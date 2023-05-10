Senior Connect
Columbus County Deputy Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster resigns

Chase Lancaster, former deputy fire marshal for Columbus County
Chase Lancaster, former deputy fire marshal for Columbus County
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Deputy Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster resigned on Monday, May 8.

Whiteville City Schools says he is no longer in his position as a volunteer coach at Whiteville High School and provided the following statement:

“Pursuant to NCGS 115C-209.1, I can confirm that Chase Lancaster was a volunteer coach associated with the Softball Team at WHS. He is no longer associated with the school system.”

WECT is working to determine the reason for his resignation.

